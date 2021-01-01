Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on April 28, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy M32, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G80 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.