Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on April 28, 2020, against the Vivo V9 Youth, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.