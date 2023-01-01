Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Google Pixel 6 VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Google Pixel 6 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Google Pixel 6, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Shows 28% longer battery life (38:26 vs 30:01 hours)

Shows 28% longer battery life (38:26 vs 30:01 hours) Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Comes with 406 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 4614 mAh

Comes with 406 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 4614 mAh Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (721K versus 334K)

2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (721K versus 334K) Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz Delivers 37% higher peak brightness (843 against 615 nits)

Delivers 37% higher peak brightness (843 against 615 nits) Supports wireless charging up to 21W

Supports wireless charging up to 21W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Price Google Pixel 6 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD OLED Size 6.67 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 83.4% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.8% 99.8% PWM 2404 Hz 397 Hz Response time 35.2 ms 5 ms Contrast 1649:1 ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi Note 9 Pro 615 nits Pixel 6 +37% 843 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 165.8 mm (6.53 inches) 158.6 mm (6.24 inches) Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 209 g (7.37 oz) 207 g (7.3 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Gray, Green Black, Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 9 Pro +1% 84.5% Pixel 6 83.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 512 GB -

Software Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 13 Stock Android OS size 18.9 GB 17.6 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5020 mAh 4614 mAh Charge power 33 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (21 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (41% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:53 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 14:25 hr 08:58 hr Watching video 13:55 hr 16:38 hr Gaming 06:03 hr 05:24 hr Standby 135 hr 92 hr General battery life Redmi Note 9 Pro +28% 38:26 hr Pixel 6 30:01 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 119° 114° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", GalaxyCore GC8034 (BSI CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3840 x 2160 Aperture f/2.48 f/2.0 Focal length - 24 mm Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Redmi Note 9 Pro n/a Pixel 6 136 Video quality Redmi Note 9 Pro n/a Pixel 6 133 Generic camera score Redmi Note 9 Pro n/a Pixel 6 126

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max loudness Redmi Note 9 Pro +1% 87.1 dB Pixel 6 86.3 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced April 2020 October 2021 Release date May 2020 October 2021 SAR (head) 0.66 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.02 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6 is definitely a better buy.