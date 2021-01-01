Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Huawei Mate 20 X
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Huawei Mate 20 X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
- Shows 14% longer battery life (123 vs 108 hours)
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- 14% higher pixel density (395 vs 345 PPI)
- The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
- Better grip in hands – the body is 8.7 mm narrower
- Weighs 23 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 X
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Has a 0.53 inch larger screen size
- 48% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (401K versus 271K)
- Stereo speakers
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
65
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
67
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
69
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
82
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
71
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|7.2 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2240 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|18.6:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|345 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.5%
|88.03%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|97.4%
|PWM
|2404 Hz
|242 Hz
|Response time
|35.2 ms
|3.4 ms
|Contrast
|1649:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|165.8 mm (6.53 inches)
|174.6 mm (6.87 inches)
|Width
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|85.4 mm (3.36 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.15 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|209 gramm (7.37 oz)
|232 gramm (8.18 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP53
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Gray, Green
|Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|HiSilicon Kirin 980
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Mali G76 MP10
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|~435 GFLOPS
|~691 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
570
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1725
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
300988
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
271823
Mate 20 X +48%
401367
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5
|10.1
|OS size
|18.9 GB
|18 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5020 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:20 hr
|1:43 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 9 Pro +12%
17:23 hr
15:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:45 hr
Mate 20 X +7%
17:56 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 9 Pro +53%
43:57 hr
28:49 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (23rd and 81st place)
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|40 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|7360 x 4912
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (40 MP + 24 MP + 8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", GalaxyCore GC8034 (BSI CMOS)
|- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Huawei Mate 20 X from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|5632 x 4224
|Aperture
|f/2.48
|f/2
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
118
Video quality
97
Generic camera score
111
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|-
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|21
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2020
|October 2018
|Release date
|May 2020
|October 2018
|Launch price
|~ 187 USD
|~ 1035 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.66 W/kg
|0.42 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.02 W/kg
|0.95 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Mate 20 X. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1