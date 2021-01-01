Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Mate 20 X – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Huawei Mate 20 X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
  • Shows 14% longer battery life (123 vs 108 hours)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • 14% higher pixel density (395 vs 345 PPI)
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8.7 mm narrower
  • Weighs 23 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 X
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.53 inch larger screen size
  • 48% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (401K versus 271K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 9 Pro
vs
Mate 20 X

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.67 inches 7.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2240 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18.6:9
PPI 395 ppi 345 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 88.03%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 97.4%
PWM 2404 Hz 242 Hz
Response time 35.2 ms 3.4 ms
Contrast 1649:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 9 Pro
606 nits
Mate 20 X +6%
642 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.8 mm (6.53 inches) 174.6 mm (6.87 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 85.4 mm (3.36 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.15 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz) 232 gramm (8.18 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Green Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 9 Pro
84.5%
Mate 20 X +4%
88.03%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro and Huawei Mate 20 X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 1 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 750 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 9 Pro
271823
Mate 20 X +48%
401367
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12.5 10.1
OS size 18.9 GB 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:43 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 9 Pro +12%
17:23 hr
Mate 20 X
15:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 9 Pro
16:45 hr
Mate 20 X +7%
17:56 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 9 Pro +53%
43:57 hr
Mate 20 X
28:49 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (23rd and 81st place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 7360 x 4912
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (40 MP + 24 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", GalaxyCore GC8034 (BSI CMOS)
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Mate 20 X from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.48 f/2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 9 Pro +4%
87.1 dB
Mate 20 X
84.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced April 2020 October 2018
Release date May 2020 October 2018
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 1035 USD
SAR (head) 0.66 W/kg 0.42 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.02 W/kg 0.95 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Mate 20 X. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

