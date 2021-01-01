Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Meizu X8 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Meizu X8

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 9 Про
VS
Мейзу Х8
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Meizu X8

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Meizu X8, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
  • Comes with 1810 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 3210 mAh
  • 41% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (273K versus 194K)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.47 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 8.1
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (610 against 507 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Meizu X8
  • Weighs 49 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 9 Pro
vs
Meizu X8

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2220 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 86.77%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 99.9%
PWM 2404 Hz 2315 Hz
Response time 35.2 ms 66.8 ms
Contrast 1649:1 1625:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 9 Pro +20%
610 nits
Meizu X8
507 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.8 mm (6.53 inches) 151.2 mm (5.95 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz) 160 gramm (5.64 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Green -
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 9 Pro
84.5%
Meizu X8 +3%
86.77%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro and Meizu X8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 616
GPU clock 750 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~384 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 9 Pro +46%
563
Meizu X8
386
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 9 Pro +19%
1725
Meizu X8
1451
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 9 Pro +41%
273908
Meizu X8
194526
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 8.1
ROM MIUI 12.5 Flyme UI
OS size 18.9 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 3210 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes, mCharge (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 9 Pro
17:23 hr
Meizu X8
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 9 Pro
16:45 hr
Meizu X8
n/a
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 9 Pro
43:57 hr
Meizu X8
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX362 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", GalaxyCore GC8034 (BSI CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 5120 x 3840
Aperture f/2.48 f/2
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.78"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 9 Pro
87.1 dB
Meizu X8 +1%
88.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2020 September 2018
Release date May 2020 October 2018
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 0.66 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.02 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

