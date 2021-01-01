Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Meizu X8
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Meizu X8, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
- Comes with 1810 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 3210 mAh
- 41% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (273K versus 194K)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Has a 0.47 inch larger screen size
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 8.1
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (610 against 507 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Meizu X8
- Weighs 49 grams less
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.2 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2220 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|18.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|398 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.5%
|86.77%
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|99.9%
|PWM
|2404 Hz
|2315 Hz
|Response time
|35.2 ms
|66.8 ms
|Contrast
|1649:1
|1625:1
Design and build
|Height
|165.8 mm (6.53 inches)
|151.2 mm (5.95 inches)
|Width
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|209 gramm (7.37 oz)
|160 gramm (5.64 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Gray, Green
|-
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 616
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|500 MHz
|FLOPS
|~435 GFLOPS
|~384 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 9 Pro +46%
563
386
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 9 Pro +19%
1725
1451
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
n/a
158579
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 9 Pro +41%
273908
194526
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 8.1
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5
|Flyme UI
|OS size
|18.9 GB
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5020 mAh
|3210 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes, mCharge (45% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:20 hr
|1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
17:23 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:45 hr
Talk (3G)
43:57 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX362 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", GalaxyCore GC8034 (BSI CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|- 5 MP
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|5120 x 3840
|Aperture
|f/2.48
|f/2
|Focal length
|-
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/2.78"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2020
|September 2018
|Release date
|May 2020
|October 2018
|Launch price
|~ 187 USD
|~ 275 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.66 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.02 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro is definitely a better buy.
