Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro vs OnePlus 7T
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the OnePlus 7T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
- Shows 37% longer battery life (123 vs 90 hours)
- Comes with 1220 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 3800 mAh
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- The phone is 7-months newer
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7T
- Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
- 74% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (482K versus 276K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Optical image stabilization
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (738 against 608 nits)
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.55 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|84.5%
|86.74%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|99.6%
|PWM
|2404 Hz
|357 Hz
|Response time
|35.2 ms
|6 ms
|Contrast
|1649:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|165.8 mm (6.53 inches)
|160.9 mm (6.33 inches)
|Width
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|209 gramm (7.37 oz)
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IPX4
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Gray, Green
|Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2960 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 640
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|627 MHz
|FLOPS
|~386 GFLOPS
|~1036 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
564
OnePlus 7T +30%
735
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1750
OnePlus 7T +61%
2814
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
276712
OnePlus 7T +74%
482492
AnTuTu 8 Results (169th and 51st place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|MIUI 11
|OxygenOS 10.0.7
|OS size
|18.9 GB
|27 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5020 mAh
|3800 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes, Warp Charge 3T (35% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|1:20 hr
|1:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 9 Pro +42%
17:23 hr
12:11 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:45 hr
OnePlus 7T +10%
18:11 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 9 Pro +48%
43:57 hr
29:35 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (13th and 75th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|117°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 51 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", GalaxyCore GC8034 (BSI CMOS)
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.48
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
122
Video quality
96
Generic camera score
114
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|16
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2020
|September 2019
|Release date
|May 2020
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 187 USD
|~ 537 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.66 W/kg
|1.04 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.02 W/kg
|1.4 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 7T is definitely a better buy.
