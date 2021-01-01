Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 9 Pro vs OnePlus 9 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro vs OnePlus 9

VS
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
OnePlus 9

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the OnePlus 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
  • Shows 41% longer battery life (123 vs 87 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 520 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 4500 mAh
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9
  • 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (721K versus 284K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 35% higher maximum brightness (836 against 617 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 9 Pro
vs
OnePlus 9

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 87.6%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 2404 Hz -
Response time 35.2 ms -
Contrast 1649:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 9 Pro
617 nits
OnePlus 9 +35%
836 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.8 mm (6.53 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Green Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 9 Pro
84.5%
OnePlus 9 +4%
87.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 1 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 660
GPU clock 750 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 9 Pro
576
OnePlus 9 +98%
1138
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 9 Pro
1775
OnePlus 9 +105%
3641
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 9 Pro
284174
OnePlus 9 +154%
721306

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 11
ROM MIUI 11 OxygenOS 11
OS size 18.9 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 30 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 29 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 0:29 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 9 Pro +32%
17:23 hr
OnePlus 9
13:10 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 9 Pro +8%
16:45 hr
OnePlus 9
15:19 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 9 Pro +55%
43:57 hr
OnePlus 9
28:07 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 140°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", GalaxyCore GC8034 (BSI CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.48 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 24
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced April 2020 March 2021
Release date May 2020 March 2021
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 700 USD
SAR (head) 0.66 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.02 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9 is definitely a better buy.

