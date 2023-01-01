Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro vs OnePlus Nord 2T VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro OnePlus Nord 2T Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the OnePlus Nord 2T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Shows 22% longer battery life (38:26 vs 31:29 hours)

Shows 22% longer battery life (38:26 vs 31:29 hours) Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB Comes with 520 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 520 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 4500 mAh Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2T 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (679K versus 334K)

2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (679K versus 334K) Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer

The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.43 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 410 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 450 nits 450 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 85.7% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.8% 98.3% PWM 2404 Hz 193 Hz Response time 35.2 ms 15 ms Contrast 1649:1 ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi Note 9 Pro 615 nits Nord 2T +3% 631 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 165.8 mm (6.53 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 209 g (7.37 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Gray, Green Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 9 Pro 84.5% Nord 2T +1% 85.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 512 GB -

Software Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 13 OxygenOS 13 OS size 18.9 GB 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5020 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 33 W 80 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 13 min) Full charging time 1:20 hr 0:32 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 14:25 hr 11:48 hr Watching video 13:55 hr 14:15 hr Gaming 06:03 hr 05:15 hr Standby 135 hr 93 hr General battery life Redmi Note 9 Pro +22% 38:26 hr Nord 2T 31:29 hr Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 120° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", GalaxyCore GC8034 (BSI CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.25

Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.48 f/2.4 Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max loudness Redmi Note 9 Pro 87.1 dB Nord 2T 87.4 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced April 2020 May 2022 Release date May 2020 May 2022 SAR (head) 0.66 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.02 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord 2T is definitely a better buy.