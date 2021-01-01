Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Oppo A5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.