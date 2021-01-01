Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Oppo A5s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.