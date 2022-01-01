Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and came out 31 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.