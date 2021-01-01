Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Oppo Realme C21, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.