Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Oppo Realme Q5

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 9 Про
VS
Оппо Реалми Q5
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Oppo Realme Q5

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Oppo Realme Q5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Q5
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695
  • 22% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 704 and 575 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 9 Pro
vs
Realme Q5

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 460 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 84.4%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 2404 Hz -
Response time 35.2 ms -
Contrast 1649:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165.8 mm (6.53 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Green Black, Silver, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro and Oppo Realme Q5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 619
GPU clock 750 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~536 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 9 Pro
1772
Realme Q5 +14%
2022
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 106874 -
GPU 85456 -
Memory 57373 -
UX 86597 -
Total score 337652 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi Note 9 Pro
1034
Realme Q5 +17%
1209
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 6 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 1034 1209
PCMark 3.0 score 8101 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 Realme UI 3.0
OS size 18.9 GB 17 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 0:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 14:25 hr -
Watching video 13:55 hr -
Gaming 06:03 hr -
Standby 135 hr -
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", GalaxyCore GC8034 (BSI CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.48 f/2.1
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.13"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2020 April 2022
Release date May 2020 April 2022
SAR (head) 0.66 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.02 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme Q5 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

