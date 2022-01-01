Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Galaxy A13 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A13

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 9 Про
VS
Самсунг Галакси А13
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Samsung Galaxy A13

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A13, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
  • 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (335K versus 127K)
  • Shows 12% longer battery life (38:39 vs 34:36 hours)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 3.7x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 566 and 152 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13
  • The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 9 Pro
vs
Galaxy A13

Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.67 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 83.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 99.9%
PWM 2404 Hz Not detected
Response time 35.2 ms 33 ms
Contrast 1649:1 1257:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 9 Pro +5%
614 nits
Galaxy A13
584 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.8 mm (6.53 inches) 165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Green White, Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 9 Pro +2%
84.5%
Galaxy A13
83.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A13 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Samsung Exynos 850
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G52 MP1
GPU clock 750 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~126 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 3, 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 9 Pro +197%
1741
Galaxy A13
586
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 9 Pro +163%
335336
Galaxy A13
127293
CPU 106874 43950
GPU 85456 22702
Memory 57373 38791
UX 86597 22119
Total score 335336 127293
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 97% -
Graphics test 4 FPS -
Graphics score 791 -
PCMark 3.0 score 8110 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 12
ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced One UI Core 4.1
OS size 18.9 GB 16.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (27% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 2:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 14:34 hr 11:55 hr
Watching video 13:55 hr 13:14 hr
Gaming 06:15 hr 07:21 hr
Standby 135 hr 122 hr
General battery life
Redmi Note 9 Pro +12%
38:39 hr
Galaxy A13
34:36 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (27th and 81st place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", GalaxyCore GC8034 (BSI CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.48 f/2.2
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No -
LTE Cat* 12 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 9 Pro +5%
87.1 dB
Galaxy A13
83.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced April 2020 March 2022
Release date May 2020 March 2022
SAR (head) 0.66 W/kg 0.37 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.02 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 4

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Xiaomi Mi 10
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Oppo Realme 6 Pro
6. Samsung Galaxy A13 vs Samsung Galaxy A52
7. Samsung Galaxy A13 vs Samsung Galaxy A51
8. Samsung Galaxy A13 vs Samsung Galaxy A12
9. Samsung Galaxy A13 vs Samsung Galaxy A22
10. Samsung Galaxy A13 vs Samsung Galaxy A03

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish