Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A32 4G, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G80 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.