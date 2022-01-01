Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1280 and came out 23 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.