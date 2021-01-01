Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Galaxy M11 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M11

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 9 Про
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
VS
Самсунг Галакси М11
Samsung Galaxy M11

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy M11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
  • 3.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (276K versus 90K)
  • 47% higher pixel density (395 vs 268 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Delivers 50% higher maximum brightness (608 against 405 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Has 2x more RAM: 6GB versus 3GB
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M11
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 9 Pro
vs
Galaxy M11

Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.67 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84.5% 81.6%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 93.4%
PWM 2404 Hz -
Response time 35.2 ms 40.5 ms
Contrast 1649:1 827:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 9 Pro +50%
608 nits
Galaxy M11
405 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.8 mm (6.53 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz) 197 gramm (6.95 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Green Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Redmi Note 9 Pro +4%
84.5%
Galaxy M11
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro and Samsung Galaxy M11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Max. clock 2300 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 506
GPU clock 750 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 2133 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 9 Pro +112%
1750
Galaxy M11
827
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 9 Pro +207%
276712
Galaxy M11
90044

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 11 One UI 2.0
OS size 18.9 GB 10.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 2:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 119° 115°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", GalaxyCore GC8034 (BSI CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.48 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 9 Pro +8%
87 dB
Galaxy M11
80.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced April 2020 March 2020
Release date May 2020 April 2020
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 0.66 W/kg 0.52 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.02 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro or Mi 9T Pro
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro or Note 8 Pro
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro or Samsung Galaxy A51
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro or Huawei Honor 20
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro or Mi 10
6. Samsung Galaxy M11 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
7. Samsung Galaxy M11 or Xiaomi Redmi 8
8. Samsung Galaxy M11 or Galaxy A11
9. Samsung Galaxy M11 or Galaxy M31s
10. Samsung Galaxy M11 or Huawei Honor 10 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish