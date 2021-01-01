Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Galaxy Note 8 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 9 Про
VS
Самсунг Галакси Ноте 8
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 8895 and came out 33 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
  • Comes with 1720 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 3300 mAh
  • Shows 38% longer battery life (123 vs 89 hours)
  • Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 2-years and 9-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 8
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 32% higher pixel density (522 vs 395 PPI)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 10W
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 9 Pro
vs
Galaxy Note 8

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 2960 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 522 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 83.14%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 2404 Hz 257 Hz
Response time 35.2 ms 4.4 ms
Contrast 1649:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 9 Pro
610 nits
Galaxy Note 8 +5%
638 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.8 mm (6.53 inches) 162.5 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Green Black, Gold, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 9 Pro +2%
84.5%
Galaxy Note 8
83.14%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Note 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.69 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.314 GHz: Exynos M2
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G71 MP20
GPU clock 750 MHz 546 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~349 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1794 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 9 Pro +7%
273908
Galaxy Note 8
256826
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Phone Scores (257th and 279th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM MIUI 12.5 One UI
OS size 18.9 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 30 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 9 Pro +69%
17:23 hr
Galaxy Note 8
10:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 9 Pro +15%
16:45 hr
Galaxy Note 8
14:34 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 9 Pro +97%
43:57 hr
Galaxy Note 8
22:16 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", GalaxyCore GC8034 (BSI CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 8 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.48 f/1.7
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1440p при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced April 2020 August 2017
Release date May 2020 September 2017
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 0.66 W/kg 0.173 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.02 W/kg 1.29 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
34 (43%)
45 (57%)
Total votes: 79

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 9T and Redmi Note 9 Pro
2. Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite and Redmi Note 9 Pro
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S and Note 9 Pro
4. Samsung Galaxy A71 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
5. Huawei P40 Lite and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
6. Samsung Galaxy A51 and Note 8
7. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy Note 8
8. Samsung Galaxy S20 and Note 8
9. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 and Samsung Galaxy Note 8
10. Apple iPhone XS Max and Samsung Galaxy Note 8

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish