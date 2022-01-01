Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Galaxy S22 Ultra – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 9 Про
VS
Самсунг Галакси С22 Ультра (Exynos)
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 2200 and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
  • Shows 17% longer battery life (38:39 vs 32:55 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Weighs 19 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • 2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (943K versus 335K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 105% higher maximum brightness (1260 against 614 nits)
  • 27% higher pixel density (500 vs 395 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 2200
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 9 Pro
vs
Galaxy S22 Ultra

Display

Type IPS LCD Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3088 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 500 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Plus
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 90.2%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 98.2%
PWM 2404 Hz 120 Hz
Response time 35.2 ms 1 ms
Contrast 1649:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 9 Pro
614 nits
Galaxy S22 Ultra +105%
1260 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.8 mm (6.53 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 77.9 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz) 228 gramm (8.04 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Green White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Samsung Exynos 2200
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.52 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Samsung Xclipse 920
GPU clock 750 MHz 1300 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 9 Pro
335336
Galaxy S22 Ultra +181%
943633
CPU 106874 223163
GPU 85456 391575
Memory 57373 175188
UX 86597 154579
Total score 335336 943633
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 97% 63%
Graphics test 4 FPS 41 FPS
Graphics score 791 6908
PCMark 3.0 score 8110 12848
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 12
ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced One UI 4.1
OS size 18.9 GB 26.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 45 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 0:59 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 14:34 hr 11:10 hr
Watching video 13:55 hr 14:43 hr
Gaming 06:15 hr 05:41 hr
Standby 135 hr 109 hr
General battery life
Redmi Note 9 Pro +17%
38:39 hr
Galaxy S22 Ultra
32:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Optical, 10x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", GalaxyCore GC8034 (BSI CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 7864 x 5200
Aperture f/2.48 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.82"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 9 Pro
87.1 dB
Galaxy S22 Ultra +4%
90.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced April 2020 February 2022
Release date May 2020 March 2022
SAR (head) 0.66 W/kg 1.05 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.02 W/kg 1.58 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro and Note 9 Pro
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) and Note 9 Pro
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S and Note 9 Pro
5. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
6. Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus and S22 Ultra
7. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
8. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and S22 Ultra
9. Xiaomi 12 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish