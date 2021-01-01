Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Galaxy S9 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S9

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 9 Про
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
VS
Самсунг Галакси С9
Samsung Galaxy S9

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy S9, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9810 and came out 26 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
  • Comes with 2020 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has a 0.87 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 58% longer battery life (123 vs 78 hours)
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
  • 42% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 564 and 396 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 44% higher pixel density (568 vs 395 PPI)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 10W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (658 against 608 nits)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8 mm narrower
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 9 Pro
vs
Galaxy S9

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 2960 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 568 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 84.5% 83.6%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 2404 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 35.2 ms 7 ms
Contrast 1649:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 9 Pro
608 nits
Galaxy S9 +8%
658 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.8 mm (6.53 inches) 147.7 mm (5.81 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 68.7 mm (2.7 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz) 163 gramm (5.75 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Green Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Redmi Note 9 Pro +1%
84.5%
Galaxy S9
83.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3
L3 cache 1 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G72MP18
GPU clock 750 MHz 572 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~658 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1794 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 9 Pro
1750
Galaxy S9 +10%
1925
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 9 Pro
276712
Galaxy S9
278085

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 11 One UI 2,1
OS size 18.9 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 9 Pro +70%
17:23 hr
Galaxy S9
10:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 9 Pro +8%
16:45 hr
Galaxy S9
15:25 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 9 Pro +95%
43:57 hr
Galaxy S9
22:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", GalaxyCore GC8034 (BSI CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.48 f/1.7
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1440p при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 9 Pro +1%
87 dB
Galaxy S9
86 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced April 2020 February 2018
Release date May 2020 March 2018
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 837 USD
SAR (head) 0.66 W/kg 0.362 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.02 W/kg 1.18 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro. But if the display, connectivity, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S9.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
26 (54.2%)
22 (45.8%)
Total votes: 48

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
