Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Tecno Camon 18

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 9 Про
VS
Текно Камон 18
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Tecno Camon 18

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Tecno Camon 18, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
  • 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (324K versus 251K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (612 against 548 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 53% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 569 and 371 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 18
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 9 Pro
vs
Camon 18

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 84.8%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 2404 Hz -
Response time 35.2 ms -
Contrast 1649:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 9 Pro +12%
612 nits
Camon 18
548 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165.8 mm (6.53 inches) 168.9 mm (6.65 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz) 200 gramm (7.05 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Green White, Gray, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro and Tecno Camon 18 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G MediaTek Helio G88
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock 750 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD -
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 9 Pro +53%
569
Camon 18
371
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 9 Pro +29%
1738
Camon 18
1349
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 9 Pro +29%
324812
Camon 18
251757
CPU 104965 68485
GPU 85572 57284
Memory 50259 47185
UX 86941 81282
Total score 324812 251757
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 97% -
Graphics test 4 FPS -
Graphics score 781 -
PCMark 3.0 score 8103 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced HIOS 8.0
OS size 18.9 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 2:33 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 9 Pro
17:23 hr
Camon 18
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 9 Pro
16:45 hr
Camon 18
n/a
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 9 Pro
43:57 hr
Camon 18
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", GalaxyCore GC8034 (BSI CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.48 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced April 2020 October 2021
Release date May 2020 November 2021
SAR (head) 0.66 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.02 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, battery life, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Tecno Camon 18.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

