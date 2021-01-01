Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Tecno Camon 18 VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Tecno Camon 18 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Tecno Camon 18, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (324K versus 251K)

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G

Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (612 against 548 nits)

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

53% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 569 and 371 points

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 18 Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer

Value for money

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.67 inches 6.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20.5:9 PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 84.8% Display tests RGB color space 99.8% - PWM 2404 Hz - Response time 35.2 ms - Contrast 1649:1 - Max. Brightness Redmi Note 9 Pro +12% 612 nits Camon 18 548 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165.8 mm (6.53 inches) 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz) 200 gramm (7.05 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Gray, Green White, Gray, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 9 Pro 84.5% Camon 18 84.8%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro and Tecno Camon 18 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G MediaTek Helio G88 Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 L3 cache 1 MB - Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G52 MC2 GPU clock 750 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1833 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD - Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 9 Pro +53% 569 Camon 18 371 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 9 Pro +29% 1738 Camon 18 1349 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 9 Pro +29% 324812 Camon 18 251757 CPU 104965 68485 GPU 85572 57284 Memory 50259 47185 UX 86941 81282 Total score 324812 251757 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi Note 9 Pro 781 Camon 18 n/a Stability 97% - Graphics test 4 FPS - Graphics score 781 - PCMark 3.0 score 8103 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced HIOS 8.0 OS size 18.9 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 119° - Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", GalaxyCore GC8034 (BSI CMOS)

- Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.48 f/2.0 Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 9 Pro 87.1 dB Camon 18 n/a

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced April 2020 October 2021 Release date May 2020 November 2021 SAR (head) 0.66 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.02 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, software, battery life, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Tecno Camon 18.