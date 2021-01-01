Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Phantom X – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Tecno Phantom X

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 9 Про
VS
Текно Фантом Х
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Tecno Phantom X

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Tecno Phantom X, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
  • Delivers 37% higher maximum brightness (614 against 447 nits)
  • Comes with 320 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 4700 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
  • 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 562 and 497 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Tecno Phantom X
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 6.8% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 9 Pro
vs
Phantom X

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 385 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 91.3%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 2404 Hz -
Response time 35.2 ms -
Contrast 1649:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 9 Pro +37%
614 nits
Phantom X
447 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.8 mm (6.53 inches) 163.5 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz) 201 gramm (7.09 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Green Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 9 Pro
84.5%
Phantom X +8%
91.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro and Tecno Phantom X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G MediaTek Helio G95
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
GPU clock 750 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 9 Pro +6%
1748
Phantom X
1648
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 HIOS 7.6
OS size 18.9 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 4700 mAh
Charge power 30 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (56% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:28 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 9 Pro +20%
17:23 hr
Phantom X
14:40 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 9 Pro +2%
16:45 hr
Phantom X
16:20 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 9 Pro +17%
43:57 hr
Phantom X
37:37 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (23rd and 67th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", GalaxyCore GC8034 (BSI CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 8000 x 6000
Aperture f/2.48 f/2.2
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced April 2020 June 2021
Release date May 2020 July 2021
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 504 USD
SAR (head) 0.66 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.02 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and design are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Phantom X. But if the software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 9T vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
2. Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
4. Samsung Galaxy A71 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
5. Huawei P40 Lite vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Tecno Phantom X
7. Samsung Galaxy A72 vs Tecno Phantom X
8. Infinix Note 10 vs Tecno Phantom X

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish