Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Vivo Y53s – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Vivo Y53s

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 9 Про
VS
Виво Y53s
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Vivo Y53s

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Vivo Y53s, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
  • Delivers 37% higher maximum brightness (612 against 446 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (324K versus 246K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 49% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 569 and 381 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y53s
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • Weighs 20 grams less
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 9 Pro
vs
Vivo Y53s

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.58 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 84.5%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 2404 Hz -
Response time 35.2 ms -
Contrast 1649:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 9 Pro +37%
612 nits
Vivo Y53s
446 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165.8 mm (6.53 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Green Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro and Vivo Y53s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 619
GPU clock 750 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~468 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 9 Pro +33%
1738
Vivo Y53s
1306
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 9 Pro +32%
324812
Vivo Y53s
246022
CPU 104965 65039
GPU 85572 54320
Memory 50259 50917
UX 86941 76732
Total score 324812 246022
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 97% -
Graphics test 4 FPS -
Graphics score 781 -
PCMark 3.0 score 8103 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced OriginOS 1.0
OS size 18.9 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 66 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:46 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 10120 x 6328
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (64 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", GalaxyCore GC8034 (BSI CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.48 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 15
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2020 June 2021
Release date May 2020 June 2021
SAR (head) 0.66 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.02 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Vivo Y53s.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Mi 9T
2. Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Mi 9 Lite
3. Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Galaxy A71
4. Redmi Note 9 Pro vs P40 Lite
5. Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Redmi Note 11 Pro
6. Vivo Y53s vs Poco X3 Pro
7. Vivo Y53s vs Vivo V21
8. Vivo Y53s vs Galaxy A32
9. Vivo Y53s vs Realme 8
10. Vivo Y53s vs Oppo A74

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish