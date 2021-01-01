Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Vivo Y53s VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Vivo Y53s Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Vivo Y53s, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Delivers 37% higher maximum brightness (612 against 446 nits)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (324K versus 246K)

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

49% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 569 and 381 points

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Vivo Y53s Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer

Weighs 20 grams less

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Price Vivo Y53s Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.67 inches 6.58 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 401 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 84.5% Display tests RGB color space 99.8% - PWM 2404 Hz - Response time 35.2 ms - Contrast 1649:1 - Max. Brightness Redmi Note 9 Pro +37% 612 nits Vivo Y53s 446 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165.8 mm (6.53 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches) Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Gray, Green Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 9 Pro 84.5% Vivo Y53s 84.5%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro and Vivo Y53s in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold L3 cache 1 MB - Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 619 GPU clock 750 MHz 825 MHz FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~468 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 9 Pro +49% 569 Vivo Y53s 381 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 9 Pro +33% 1738 Vivo Y53s 1306 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 9 Pro +32% 324812 Vivo Y53s 246022 CPU 104965 65039 GPU 85572 54320 Memory 50259 50917 UX 86941 76732 Total score 324812 246022 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi Note 9 Pro 781 Vivo Y53s n/a Stability 97% - Graphics test 4 FPS - Graphics score 781 - PCMark 3.0 score 8103 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced OriginOS 1.0 OS size 18.9 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 10120 x 6328 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° - Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (64 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", GalaxyCore GC8034 (BSI CMOS)

- Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.48 f/2.0 Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 15 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 9 Pro 87.1 dB Vivo Y53s n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced April 2020 June 2021 Release date May 2020 June 2021 SAR (head) 0.66 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.02 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Vivo Y53s.