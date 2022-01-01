Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Xiaomi 11T VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Xiaomi 11T Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Xiaomi 11T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Shows 26% longer battery life (123 vs 98 hours)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

84% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (614K versus 333K)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (794 against 611 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer

Stereo speakers

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 85.1% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 99.8% 99.8% PWM 2404 Hz 120 Hz Response time 35.2 ms 2.8 ms Contrast 1649:1 ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Redmi Note 9 Pro 611 nits Xiaomi 11T +30% 794 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 165.8 mm (6.53 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz) 203 gramm (7.16 oz) Waterproof No IP53 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Gray, Green White, Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 9 Pro 84.5% Xiaomi 11T +1% 85.1%

Software Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced MIUI 12.5 OS size 18.9 GB 26 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 12032 x 9204 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 120° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", GalaxyCore GC8034 (BSI CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi 11T from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.48 f/2.5 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS - Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Redmi Note 9 Pro n/a Xiaomi 11T 111 Video quality Redmi Note 9 Pro n/a Xiaomi 11T 105 Generic camera score Redmi Note 9 Pro n/a Xiaomi 11T 108

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 9 Pro 87.1 dB Xiaomi 11T +2% 88.6 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced April 2020 September 2021 Release date May 2020 October 2021 SAR (head) 0.66 W/kg 0.55 W/kg SAR (body) 1.02 W/kg 0.95 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 11T is definitely a better buy.