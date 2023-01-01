Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro vs 12 Lite VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Xiaomi 12 Lite Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Xiaomi 12 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Shows 37% longer battery life (38:26 vs 28:08 hours)

Shows 37% longer battery life (38:26 vs 28:08 hours) Comes with 720 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 4300 mAh

Comes with 720 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 4300 mAh Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Lite Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP53 classification) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz 56% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (522K versus 334K)

56% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (522K versus 334K) Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Delivers 33% higher peak brightness (821 against 615 nits)

Delivers 33% higher peak brightness (821 against 615 nits) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer

The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Price Xiaomi 12 Lite Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.55 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 402 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 950 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 88.2% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 99.8% 98.8% PWM 2404 Hz 119 Hz Response time 35.2 ms 1 ms Contrast 1649:1 ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi Note 9 Pro 615 nits 12 Lite +33% 821 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 165.8 mm (6.53 inches) 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.29 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 209 g (7.37 oz) 173 g (6.1 oz) Waterproof No IP53 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Gray, Green Black, Green, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 9 Pro 84.5% 12 Lite +4% 88.2%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 512 GB -

Software Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 14 OS size 18.9 GB 24.7 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5020 mAh 4300 mAh Charge power 33 W 67 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 15 min) Full charging time 1:20 hr 0:50 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 14:25 hr 09:39 hr Watching video 13:55 hr 13:26 hr Gaming 06:03 hr 05:11 hr Standby 135 hr 86 hr General battery life Redmi Note 9 Pro +37% 38:26 hr 12 Lite 28:08 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 12000 x 9000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 120° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", GalaxyCore GC8034 (BSI CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 Lite from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.48 f/2.5 Focal length - 27 mm Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Redmi Note 9 Pro n/a 12 Lite 111 Video quality Redmi Note 9 Pro n/a 12 Lite 121 Generic camera score Redmi Note 9 Pro n/a 12 Lite 109

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max loudness Redmi Note 9 Pro 87.1 dB 12 Lite +3% 89.7 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced April 2020 July 2022 Release date May 2020 July 2022 SAR (head) 0.66 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.02 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Lite is definitely a better buy.