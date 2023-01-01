Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 9 Pro vs 12 Lite – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Xiaomi 12 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
  • Shows 37% longer battery life (38:26 vs 28:08 hours)
  • Comes with 720 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 4300 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Lite
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 56% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (522K versus 334K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 33% higher peak brightness (821 against 615 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 9 Pro
vs
12 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 950 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 88.2%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 98.8%
PWM 2404 Hz 119 Hz
Response time 35.2 ms 1 ms
Contrast 1649:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi Note 9 Pro
615 nits
12 Lite +33%
821 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.8 mm (6.53 inches) 159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.29 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 209 g (7.37 oz) 173 g (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Green Black, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 9 Pro
84.5%
12 Lite +4%
88.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro and Xiaomi 12 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max clock 2300 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 750 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 9 Pro
565
12 Lite +39%
784
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 9 Pro
1741
12 Lite +68%
2917
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 9 Pro
334660
12 Lite +56%
522924
CPU 106874 156945
GPU 85456 156503
Memory 57373 83173
UX 86597 127468
Total score 334660 522924
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 42.3 °C 39.5 °C
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 6 FPS -
Graphics score 1040 -
PCMark 3.0
Web score 5953 -
Video editing 5425 -
Photo editing 16810 -
Data manipulation 7132 -
Writing score 9125 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 14
OS size 18.9 GB 24.7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 33 W 67 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 0:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 14:25 hr 09:39 hr
Watching video 13:55 hr 13:26 hr
Gaming 06:03 hr 05:11 hr
Standby 135 hr 86 hr
General battery life
Redmi Note 9 Pro +37%
38:26 hr
12 Lite
28:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", GalaxyCore GC8034 (BSI CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 Lite from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.48 f/2.5
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Redmi Note 9 Pro
87.1 dB
12 Lite +3%
89.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2020 July 2022
Release date May 2020 July 2022
SAR (head) 0.66 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.02 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Lite is definitely a better buy.

