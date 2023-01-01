Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro vs 12 Lite
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Xiaomi 12 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
- Shows 37% longer battery life (38:26 vs 28:08 hours)
- Comes with 720 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 4300 mAh
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Lite
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 56% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (522K versus 334K)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Delivers 33% higher peak brightness (821 against 615 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
86
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
49
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
67
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
68
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
81
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
70
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.55 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|950 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.5%
|88.2%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|98.8%
|PWM
|2404 Hz
|119 Hz
|Response time
|35.2 ms
|1 ms
|Contrast
|1649:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|165.8 mm (6.53 inches)
|159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
|Width
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.29 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|209 g (7.37 oz)
|173 g (6.1 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP53
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Gray, Green
|Black, Green, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|Max clock
|2300 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 642L
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|490 MHz
|FLOPS
|~435 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
565
12 Lite +39%
784
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1741
12 Lite +68%
2917
|CPU
|106874
|156945
|GPU
|85456
|156503
|Memory
|57373
|83173
|UX
|86597
|127468
|Total score
|334660
|522924
|Max surface temperature
|42.3 °C
|39.5 °C
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|6 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|1040
|-
|Web score
|5953
|-
|Video editing
|5425
|-
|Photo editing
|16810
|-
|Data manipulation
|7132
|-
|Writing score
|9125
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|4, 6, 8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|MIUI 14
|OS size
|18.9 GB
|24.7 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5020 mAh
|4300 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|67 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|1:20 hr
|0:50 hr
|Web browsing
|14:25 hr
|09:39 hr
|Watching video
|13:55 hr
|13:26 hr
|Gaming
|06:03 hr
|05:11 hr
|Standby
|135 hr
|86 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|12000 x 9000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", GalaxyCore GC8034 (BSI CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 Lite from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.48
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|-
|27 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
111
Video quality
121
Generic camera score
109
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2020
|July 2022
|Release date
|May 2020
|July 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.66 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.02 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Lite is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
5 (31.3%)
11 (68.8%)
Total votes: 16