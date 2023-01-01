Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 9 Pro vs 12 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Xiaomi 12 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
  • Shows 50% longer battery life (38:26 vs 25:40 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Comes with 420 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 4600 mAh
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro
  • 3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (994K versus 334K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 71% higher peak brightness (1049 against 615 nits)
  • 32% higher pixel density (521 vs 395 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 9 Pro
vs
12 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.73 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 521 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 450 nits 970 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1500 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 89.6%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 99.8%
PWM 2404 Hz 367 Hz
Response time 35.2 ms 5 ms
Contrast 1649:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi Note 9 Pro
615 nits
12 Pro +71%
1049 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.8 mm (6.53 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.66 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 209 g (7.37 oz) 204 g (7.2 oz)
Waterproof No No
Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Green Black, Blue, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 9 Pro
84.5%
12 Pro +6%
89.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro and Xiaomi 12 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max clock 2300 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 1 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 730
GPU clock 750 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 9 Pro
565
12 Pro +120%
1242
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 9 Pro
1741
12 Pro +124%
3896
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 9 Pro
334660
12 Pro +197%
994510
CPU 106874 224894
GPU 85456 435932
Memory 57373 159561
UX 86597 177347
Total score 334660 994510
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi Note 9 Pro
1040
12 Pro +795%
9306
Max surface temperature 42.3 °C 41.2 °C
Stability 99% 67%
Graphics test 6 FPS 55 FPS
Graphics score 1040 9306
PCMark 3.0
Redmi Note 9 Pro
8090
12 Pro +61%
13038
Web score 5953 11825
Video editing 5425 7642
Photo editing 16810 29193
Data manipulation 7132 9395
Writing score 9125 14806
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13
OS size 18.9 GB 26.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 4600 mAh
Charge power 33 W 120 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 8 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 0:21 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 14:25 hr 08:57 hr
Watching video 13:55 hr 10:04 hr
Gaming 06:03 hr 05:05 hr
Standby 135 hr 89 hr
General battery life
Redmi Note 9 Pro +50%
38:26 hr
12 Pro
25:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 1920 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 115°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", GalaxyCore GC8034 (BSI CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.48 f/2.5
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.14"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Redmi Note 9 Pro +3%
87.1 dB
12 Pro
84.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced April 2020 December 2021
Release date May 2020 December 2021
SAR (head) 0.66 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.02 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.

