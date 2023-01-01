Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro vs 12 Pro VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Xiaomi 12 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Xiaomi 12 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Shows 50% longer battery life (38:26 vs 25:40 hours)

Shows 50% longer battery life (38:26 vs 25:40 hours) Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB Comes with 420 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 4600 mAh

Comes with 420 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 4600 mAh Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro 3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (994K versus 334K)

3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (994K versus 334K) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom Delivers 71% higher peak brightness (1049 against 615 nits)

Delivers 71% higher peak brightness (1049 against 615 nits) 32% higher pixel density (521 vs 395 PPI)

32% higher pixel density (521 vs 395 PPI) Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Supports wireless charging up to 50W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Price Xiaomi 12 Pro Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.73 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 521 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 450 nits 970 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1500 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 89.6% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 99.8% 99.8% PWM 2404 Hz 367 Hz Response time 35.2 ms 5 ms Contrast 1649:1 ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi Note 9 Pro 615 nits 12 Pro +71% 1049 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 165.8 mm (6.53 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 209 g (7.37 oz) 204 g (7.2 oz) Waterproof No No Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Gray, Green Black, Blue, Green, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 9 Pro 84.5% 12 Pro +6% 89.6%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 512 GB -

Software Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13 OS size 18.9 GB 26.5 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5020 mAh 4600 mAh Charge power 33 W 120 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (50 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 8 min) Full charging time 1:20 hr 0:21 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 14:25 hr 08:57 hr Watching video 13:55 hr 10:04 hr Gaming 06:03 hr 05:05 hr Standby 135 hr 89 hr General battery life Redmi Note 9 Pro +50% 38:26 hr 12 Pro 25:40 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 1920 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 115° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", GalaxyCore GC8034 (BSI CMOS)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.48 f/2.5 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns 0.7 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.14" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Redmi Note 9 Pro n/a 12 Pro 141 Video quality Redmi Note 9 Pro n/a 12 Pro 111 Generic camera score Redmi Note 9 Pro n/a 12 Pro 131

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max loudness Redmi Note 9 Pro +3% 87.1 dB 12 Pro 84.2 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced April 2020 December 2021 Release date May 2020 December 2021 SAR (head) 0.66 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.02 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.