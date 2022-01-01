Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Mi 11 Lite 5G VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Comes with 770 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 4250 mAh

Shows 16% longer battery life (123 vs 106 hours)

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

58% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (527K versus 333K)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Delivers 37% higher maximum brightness (838 against 611 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

The phone is 11-months newer

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.55 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 402 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 85.3% Display features - - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.8% 97.5% PWM 2404 Hz 367 Hz Response time 35.2 ms 3.6 ms Contrast 1649:1 ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Redmi Note 9 Pro 611 nits Mi 11 Lite 5G +37% 838 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 165.8 mm (6.53 inches) 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 6.8 mm (0.27 inches) Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz) 159 gramm (5.61 oz) Waterproof No IP53 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Gray, Green Black, Green, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 9 Pro 84.5% Mi 11 Lite 5G +1% 85.3%

Software Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced MIUI 13 OS size 18.9 GB 11 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 119° 119° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", GalaxyCore GC8034 (BSI CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 5184 x 3888 Aperture f/2.48 f/2.2 Focal length - 27 mm Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Redmi Note 9 Pro n/a Mi 11 Lite 5G 118 Video quality Redmi Note 9 Pro n/a Mi 11 Lite 5G 101 Generic camera score Redmi Note 9 Pro n/a Mi 11 Lite 5G 111

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 12 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 9 Pro 87.1 dB Mi 11 Lite 5G +2% 89.2 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced April 2020 March 2021 Release date May 2020 April 2021 SAR (head) 0.66 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.02 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G is definitely a better buy.