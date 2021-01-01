Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Mi Max 3 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Mi Max 3

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Xiaomi Mi Max 3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
  • 89% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (276K versus 146K)
  • Shows 7% longer battery life (123 vs 115 hours)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
  • Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (608 against 494 nits)
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 13% higher pixel density (395 vs 350 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 10.7 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Max 3
  • Comes with 480 mAh larger battery capacity: 5500 vs 5020 mAh

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 9 Pro
vs
Mi Max 3

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.9 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18:9
PPI 395 ppi 350 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84.5% 79.8%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 99.7%
PWM 2404 Hz 2358 Hz
Response time 35.2 ms 33.5 ms
Contrast 1649:1 1814:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 9 Pro +23%
608 nits
Mi Max 3
494 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.8 mm (6.53 inches) 176.1 mm (6.93 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 87.4 mm (3.44 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz) 221 gramm (7.8 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Green Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Redmi Note 9 Pro +6%
84.5%
Mi Max 3
79.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro and Xiaomi Mi Max 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
Max. clock 2300 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 509
GPU clock 750 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~184 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1333 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 9 Pro +89%
276712
Mi Max 3
146232

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 11 MIUI 11
OS size 18.9 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 5500 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (60% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 2:16 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 9 Pro
17:23 hr
Mi Max 3 +2%
17:59 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 9 Pro +6%
16:45 hr
Mi Max 3
15:49 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 9 Pro +45%
43:57 hr
Mi Max 3
30:09 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (13th and 39th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED No
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", GalaxyCore GC8034 (BSI CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi Max 3 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.48 f/2
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/4.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 9 Pro +11%
87 dB
Mi Max 3
78.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2020 July 2018
Release date May 2020 July 2018
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.66 W/kg 1.584 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.02 W/kg 1.417 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
10 (52.6%)
9 (47.4%)
Total votes: 19

