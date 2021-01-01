Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Poco M3 Pro 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Poco M3 Pro 5G

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (606 against 526 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • Weighs 19 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 9 Pro
vs
Poco M3 Pro 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 83.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 93.5%
PWM 2404 Hz -
Response time 35.2 ms 33.5 ms
Contrast 1649:1 2512:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 9 Pro +15%
606 nits
Poco M3 Pro 5G
526 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.8 mm (6.53 inches) 161.8 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Green Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro and Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G MediaTek Dimensity 700
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 750 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 9 Pro +4%
271823
Poco M3 Pro 5G
260959
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 MIUI 12
OS size 18.9 GB 19.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (33% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 9 Pro
17:23 hr
Poco M3 Pro 5G +5%
18:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 9 Pro +1%
16:45 hr
Poco M3 Pro 5G
16:36 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 9 Pro +36%
43:57 hr
Poco M3 Pro 5G
32:14 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (23rd and 32nd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", GalaxyCore GC8034 (BSI CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.48 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 9 Pro
87.1 dB
Poco M3 Pro 5G +7%
93.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2020 May 2021
Release date May 2020 May 2021
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.66 W/kg 0.54 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.02 W/kg 0.89 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera is more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro. But if the display, connectivity, and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G.

