Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Poco M4 5G

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 9 Про
VS
Ксиаоми Поко М4 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Poco M4 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Xiaomi Poco M4 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and came out 28 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
  • Delivers 50% higher peak brightness (615 against 409 nits)
  • Shows 7% longer battery life (38:26 vs 35:46 hours)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 2-years and 4-months newer
  • 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (377K versus 334K)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 9 Pro
vs
Poco M4 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.58 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 83.8%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 2404 Hz -
Response time 35.2 ms -
Contrast 1649:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi Note 9 Pro +50%
615 nits
Poco M4 5G
409 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165.8 mm (6.53 inches) 163.99 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 76.09 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 209 g (7.37 oz) 200 g (7.05 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Green Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 9 Pro +1%
84.5%
Poco M4 5G
83.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro and Xiaomi Poco M4 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G MediaTek Dimensity 700
Max clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 750 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~243 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 9 Pro
334660
Poco M4 5G +13%
377009
CPU 106874 108489
GPU 85456 84453
Memory 57373 78357
UX 86597 109437
Total score 334660 377009
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi Note 9 Pro
1040
Poco M4 5G +14%
1182
Max surface temperature 42.3 °C -
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 6 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 1040 1182
PCMark 3.0
Web score 5953 5521
Video editing 5425 4479
Photo editing 16810 17750
Data manipulation 7132 6170
Writing score 9125 9638
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13
OS size 18.9 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (31% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 2:02 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 14:25 hr 14:34 hr
Watching video 13:55 hr 13:04 hr
Gaming 06:03 hr 06:08 hr
Standby 135 hr 112 hr
General battery life
Redmi Note 9 Pro +7%
38:26 hr
Poco M4 5G
35:46 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", GalaxyCore GC8034 (BSI CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.48 f/2.2
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2020 August 2022
Release date May 2020 August 2022
SAR (head) 0.66 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.02 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco M4 5G. But if the camera and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
