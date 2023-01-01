Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Poco M4 5G VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Xiaomi Poco M4 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Xiaomi Poco M4 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and came out 28 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Delivers 50% higher peak brightness (615 against 409 nits)

Delivers 50% higher peak brightness (615 against 409 nits) Shows 7% longer battery life (38:26 vs 35:46 hours)

Shows 7% longer battery life (38:26 vs 35:46 hours) Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 5G Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP52 classification) Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) The phone is 2-years and 4-months newer

The phone is 2-years and 4-months newer 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (377K versus 334K)

13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (377K versus 334K) Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.67 inches 6.58 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 400 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 83.8% Display tests RGB color space 99.8% - PWM 2404 Hz - Response time 35.2 ms - Contrast 1649:1 - Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi Note 9 Pro +50% 615 nits Poco M4 5G 409 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165.8 mm (6.53 inches) 163.99 mm (6.46 inches) Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 76.09 mm (3 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 209 g (7.37 oz) 200 g (7.05 oz) Waterproof No IP52 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Gray, Green Black, Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 9 Pro +1% 84.5% Poco M4 5G 83.8%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13 OS size 18.9 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5020 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (31% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:20 hr 2:02 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 14:25 hr 14:34 hr Watching video 13:55 hr 13:04 hr Gaming 06:03 hr 06:08 hr Standby 135 hr 112 hr General battery life Redmi Note 9 Pro +7% 38:26 hr Poco M4 5G 35:46 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life (45th and 100th place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 119° - Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", GalaxyCore GC8034 (BSI CMOS)

- Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 2560 x 1920 Aperture f/2.48 f/2.2 Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 - 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No - Speakers test Max loudness Redmi Note 9 Pro 87.1 dB Poco M4 5G n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced April 2020 August 2022 Release date May 2020 August 2022 SAR (head) 0.66 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.02 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco M4 5G. But if the camera and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro.