Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Xiaomi Poco M5s, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G95 and came out 28 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.