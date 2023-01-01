Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Poco X4 GT VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Xiaomi Poco X4 GT Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Shows 9% longer battery life (38:26 vs 35:08 hours)

Shows 9% longer battery life (38:26 vs 35:08 hours) Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP53 classification) Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (825K versus 334K)

2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (825K versus 334K) Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer

The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Price Xiaomi Poco X4 GT Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.67 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 407 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 650 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 85.1% Display features - - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 99.8% 97.9% PWM 2404 Hz 51540 Hz Response time 35.2 ms 24 ms Contrast 1649:1 1573:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi Note 9 Pro +3% 615 nits Poco X4 GT 600 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 165.8 mm (6.53 inches) 163.64 mm (6.44 inches) Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 74.29 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.87 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 209 g (7.37 oz) 200 g (7.05 oz) Waterproof No IP53 Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Gray, Green Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 9 Pro 84.5% Poco X4 GT +1% 85.1%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 512 GB -

Software Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 14 OS size 18.9 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5020 mAh 5080 mAh Charge power 33 W 67 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 20 min) Full charging time 1:20 hr 0:57 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 14:25 hr 13:12 hr Watching video 13:55 hr 12:36 hr Gaming 06:03 hr 05:41 hr Standby 135 hr 123 hr General battery life Redmi Note 9 Pro +9% 38:26 hr Poco X4 GT 35:08 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (45th and 115th place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 119° 120° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", GalaxyCore GC8034 (BSI CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.48 f/2.45 Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.3 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 - 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max loudness Redmi Note 9 Pro +1% 87.1 dB Poco X4 GT 86.1 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced April 2020 June 2022 Release date May 2020 June 2022 SAR (head) 0.66 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.02 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT is definitely a better buy.