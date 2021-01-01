Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Pocophone F1 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Pocophone F1

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 9 Про
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
VS
Ксиаоми Покофон Ф1
Xiaomi Pocophone F1

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Xiaomi Pocophone F1, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
  • Comes with 1020 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 4000 mAh
  • Shows 31% longer battery life (123 vs 94 hours)
  • Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (608 against 459 nits)
  • Has a 0.49 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
  • 52% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 564 and 370 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Pocophone F1
  • 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (339K versus 276K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Weighs 27 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 9 Pro
vs
Pocophone F1

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.18 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2246 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18.7:9
PPI 395 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 84.5% 82.13%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 99.5%
PWM 2404 Hz 2315 Hz
Response time 35.2 ms 30.4 ms
Contrast 1649:1 1438:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 9 Pro +32%
608 nits
Pocophone F1
459 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.8 mm (6.53 inches) 155.5 mm (6.12 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Green Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Redmi Note 9 Pro +3%
84.5%
Pocophone F1
82.13%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro and Xiaomi Pocophone F1 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 1 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 630
GPU clock 750 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 9 Pro
276712
Pocophone F1 +23%
339952
AnTuTu Benchmark Phone Scores (169th and 117th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 11 MIUI 12 POCO
OS size 18.9 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 9 Pro +28%
17:23 hr
Pocophone F1
13:51 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 9 Pro +36%
16:45 hr
Pocophone F1
12:11 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 9 Pro +72%
43:57 hr
Pocophone F1
25:31 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 20 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", GalaxyCore GC8034 (BSI CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Pocophone F1 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 5184 x 3880
Aperture f/2.48 f/2.0
Focal length - 18 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 16
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 9 Pro +5%
87 dB
Pocophone F1
83 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced April 2020 August 2018
Release date May 2020 August 2018
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 264 USD
SAR (head) 0.66 W/kg 0.537 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.02 W/kg 1.582 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro is definitely a better buy.

