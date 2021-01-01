Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Redmi 7A – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Redmi 7A

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 9 Про
VS
Ксиаоми Редми 7А
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi 7A

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Xiaomi Redmi 7A, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
  • 3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (273K versus 90K)
  • Has 3x more RAM: 6GB versus 2GB
  • Has a 1.22 inches larger screen size
  • Comes with 1020 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 4000 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 30W fast charging
  • Thinner bezels – 10.1% more screen real estate
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 7A
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Weighs 44 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.3 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 9 Pro
vs
Redmi 7A

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 5.45 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18:9
PPI 395 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 74.4%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 94.2%
PWM 2404 Hz 384 Hz
Response time 35.2 ms 27 ms
Contrast 1649:1 888:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 9 Pro +22%
610 nits
Redmi 7A
501 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.8 mm (6.53 inches) 146.3 mm (5.76 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Green Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 9 Pro +14%
84.5%
Redmi 7A
74.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi 7A in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 505
GPU clock 750 MHz 450 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~48 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 2133 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 16, 32 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 9 Pro +216%
563
Redmi 7A
178
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 9 Pro +111%
1725
Redmi 7A
816
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 9 Pro +202%
273908
Redmi 7A
90728
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12.5 MIUI 12
OS size 18.9 GB 6.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 30 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:20 hr 2:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 9 Pro
17:23 hr
Redmi 7A
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 9 Pro
16:45 hr
Redmi 7A
n/a
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 9 Pro
43:57 hr
Redmi 7A
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", GalaxyCore GC8034 (BSI CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.48 f/2.2
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 9 Pro +211%
87.1 dB
Redmi 7A
28 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced April 2020 May 2019
Release date May 2020 June 2019
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 94 USD
SAR (head) 0.66 W/kg 0.557 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.02 W/kg 1.166 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
6 (85.7%)
1 (14.3%)
Total votes: 7

