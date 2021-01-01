Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Xiaomi Redmi 7A, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.