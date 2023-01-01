Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Redmi Note 12 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Note 12

56 out of 100
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
VS
61 out of 100
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 and came out 35 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
  • Shows 7% longer battery life (38:13 vs 35:48 hours)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 29% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 571 and 443 points
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • The phone is 2-years and 11-months newer
  • Delivers 21% higher peak brightness (747 against 619 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 685
  • Weighs 25.5 grams less

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro and Note 12 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Promotion

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 9 Pro
vs
Redmi Note 12

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 450 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 85.3%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 100%
PWM 2404 Hz 484 Hz
Response time 35.2 ms 5 ms
Contrast 1649:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi Note 9 Pro
619 nits
Redmi Note 12 +21%
747 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.8 mm (6.53 inches) 165.66 mm (6.52 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 75.96 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 209 g (7.37 oz) 183.5 g (6.47 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Green Gray, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Qualcomm Snapdragon 685
Max clock 2300 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
GPU clock 750 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS ~243.2 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 9 Pro +6%
338116
Redmi Note 12
319817
CPU 106874 91510
GPU 85456 51246
Memory 57373 85489
UX 86597 89245
Total score 338116 319817
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 42.3 °C 40.9 °C
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 6 FPS 3 FPS
Graphics score 1044 641
PCMark 3.0
Web score 5955 7099
Video editing 5438 4027
Photo editing 16806 14561
Data manipulation 7092 6643
Writing score 9213 9827
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 MIUI 14
OS size 18.9 GB 21 GB

Battery

Capacity 5020 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:11 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 14:16 hr 09:58 hr
Watching video 13:55 hr 22:36 hr
Gaming 05:52 hr 06:13 hr
Standby 135 hr 101 hr
General battery life
Redmi Note 9 Pro +7%
38:13 hr
Redmi Note 12
35:48 hr
Smartphones With Long Battery Life (50th and 109th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", GalaxyCore GC8034 (BSI CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.48 f/2.5
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Redmi Note 9 Pro +7%
87.1 dB
Redmi Note 12
81.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2020 March 2023
Release date May 2020 March 2023
SAR (head) 0.66 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.02 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger - Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
15 (50%)
15 (50%)
Total votes: 30

Related comparisons

1. Moto G82 5G or Redmi Note 12
2. Redmi Note 12 5G or Redmi Note 12
3. Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) or Redmi Note 12
4. Realme 10 or Redmi Note 12
5. Redmi Note 11 or Redmi Note 12
6. Redmi Note 9 or Redmi Note 9 Pro
7. Redmi Note 10 Pro or Redmi Note 9 Pro
8. Redmi Note 11 or Redmi Note 9 Pro
9. Redmi Note 10S or Redmi Note 9 Pro
10. Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) or Redmi Note 9 Pro
Compare other phones (1200+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский