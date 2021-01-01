Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Apple iPhone 8 Plus
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 8 Plus, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 32 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
- Comes with 2329 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 2691 mAh
- Has a 1.03 inches larger screen size
- Shows 54% longer battery life (125 vs 81 hours)
- Thinner bezels – 16.1% more screen real estate
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- The phone is 2-years and 8-months newer
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 8 Plus
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Delivers 34% higher maximum brightness (621 against 462 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (242K versus 204K)
- Stereo speakers
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
64
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
34
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
58
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.53 inches
|5.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|16:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|401 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.5%
|67.4%
|RGB color space
|97.7%
|99.9%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Not detected
|Response time
|32.2 ms
|32 ms
|Contrast
|4608:1
|1471:1
Design and build
|Height
|162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
|158.4 mm (6.24 inches)
|Width
|77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
|78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|199 gramm (7.02 oz)
|202 gramm (7.13 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP67
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Gray, Green
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85
|Apple A11 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 4 cores at 2.39 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~54 GFLOPS
|~325 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 256 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
369
iPhone 8 Plus +155%
940
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1296
iPhone 8 Plus +91%
2475
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
187655
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
204444
iPhone 8 Plus +19%
242575
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|iOS 11 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|-
|OS size
|16.5 GB
|6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5020 mAh
|2691 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 40 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 9 +46%
18:00 hr
12:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 9 +24%
18:09 hr
14:55 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 9 +102%
34:52 hr
17:10 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 57 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 8 Plus from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|3088 x 2320
|Aperture
|f/2.3
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|29 mm
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|16
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2020
|September 2017
|Release date
|June 2020
|September 2017
|Launch price
|~ 212 USD
|~ 812 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.8 W/kg
|0.94 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.14 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 8 Plus. But if the display, battery life, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9.
