Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Apple iPhone SE (2020)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Apple iPhone SE (2020)

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Apple iPhone SE (2020), which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
  • Comes with 3199 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 1821 mAh
  • Shows 112% longer battery life (125 vs 59 hours)
  • Has a 1.83 inches larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 18.1% more screen real estate
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 21% higher pixel density (395 vs 326 PPI)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2020)
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (461K versus 204K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 45% higher maximum brightness (669 against 462 nits)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A13 Bionic
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 9.9 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 9
vs
iPhone SE (2020)

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 395 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 65.4%
Display tests
RGB color space 97.7% 99.9%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 32.2 ms 29 ms
Contrast 4608:1 2457:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 9
462 nits
iPhone SE (2020) +45%
669 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 148 gramm (5.22 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Green White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 9 +28%
83.5%
iPhone SE (2020)
65.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 and Apple iPhone SE (2020) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 1000 MHz -
FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 9
1296
iPhone SE (2020) +163%
3412
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 9
204444
iPhone SE (2020) +126%
461442
Software

Operating system Android 10 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM MIUI 12 -
OS size 16.5 GB 8.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 1821 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes (55% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:32 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 9 +34%
18:00 hr
iPhone SE (2020)
13:39 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 9 +111%
18:09 hr
iPhone SE (2020)
8:56 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 9 +243%
34:52 hr
iPhone SE (2020)
10:07 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2020) from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.2
Focal length 29 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 9 +7%
92.4 dB
iPhone SE (2020)
86.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2020 April 2020
Release date June 2020 April 2020
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 500 USD
SAR (head) 0.8 W/kg 0.98 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.14 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone SE (2020) is definitely a better buy.

