Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 9 vs iPhone SE (2022) – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 9
VS
Эпл Айфон SE (2022)
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Apple iPhone SE (2022), which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 23 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
  • Comes with 3002 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 2018 mAh
  • Shows 102% longer battery life (125 vs 62 hours)
  • Has a 1.83 inches larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 18.1% more screen real estate
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 21% higher pixel density (395 vs 326 PPI)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2022)
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 2.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (724K versus 253K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to
  • Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (603 against 465 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A15 Bionic
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 9
vs
iPhone SE (2022)

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 395 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 65.4%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 97.7% 99.9%
PWM Not detected -
Response time 32.2 ms 38 ms
Contrast 4608:1 1655:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 9
465 nits
iPhone SE (2022) +30%
603 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 144 gramm (5.08 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Green White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 9 +28%
83.5%
iPhone SE (2022)
65.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 and Apple iPhone SE (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2000 MHz 3223 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 12 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Apple GPU
GPU clock 1000 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 9
1299
iPhone SE (2022) +256%
4619
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 9
253029
iPhone SE (2022) +186%
724091
CPU 72079 197658
GPU 56729 298378
Memory 43484 105062
UX 81491 128775
Total score 253029 724091
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) iOS 15.3 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.4)
ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition -
OS size 16.5 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 2018 mAh
Charge power 18 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:18 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 9 +44%
18:00 hr
iPhone SE (2022)
12:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 9 +89%
18:09 hr
iPhone SE (2022)
9:55 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 9 +178%
34:52 hr
iPhone SE (2022)
12:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.2
Focal length 29 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 9 +8%
92.4 dB
iPhone SE (2022)
85.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2020 March 2022
Release date June 2020 March 2022
SAR (head) 0.8 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.14 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone SE (2022) is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 8 Pro
2. Redmi Note 9 and Galaxy A21s
3. Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 8
4. Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 9 Pro
5. Redmi Note 9 and Poco M3
6. iPhone SE (2022) and iPhone XR
7. iPhone SE (2022) and iPhone 11
8. iPhone SE (2022) and iPhone SE (2020)
9. iPhone SE (2022) and iPhone 12 mini
10. iPhone SE (2022) and iPhone 8

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish