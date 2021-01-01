Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 9 vs iPhone X – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Apple iPhone X

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 9
VS
Эпл Айфон X
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Apple iPhone X

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 32 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
  • Comes with 2304 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 2716 mAh
  • Shows 69% longer battery life (125 vs 74 hours)
  • Has a 0.73 inch larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 2-years and 8-months newer
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 44% higher maximum brightness (665 against 462 nits)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (251K versus 204K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • 16% higher pixel density (458 vs 395 PPI)
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 9
vs
iPhone X

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.53 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 82.9%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.7% 99.3%
PWM Not detected 240 Hz
Response time 32.2 ms 2.2 ms
Contrast 4608:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 9
462 nits
iPhone X +44%
665 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Green Silver, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 9 +1%
83.5%
iPhone X
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 and Apple iPhone X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Apple A11 Bionic
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2390 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 2.39 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
Lithography process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Apple GPU
GPU clock 1000 MHz -
FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS ~325 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 9
369
iPhone X +152%
929
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 9
1296
iPhone X +84%
2387
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Note 9
n/a
iPhone X
247466
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 9
204444
iPhone X +23%
251266
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM MIUI 12 -
OS size 16.5 GB 5.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 2716 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 9 +94%
18:00 hr
iPhone X
9:26 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 9 +50%
18:09 hr
iPhone X
12:07 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 9 +81%
34:52 hr
iPhone X
19:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3472 x 2063
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.2
Focal length 29 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 9 +8%
92.4 dB
iPhone X
85.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced April 2020 September 2017
Release date June 2020 November 2017
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) 0.8 W/kg 0.87 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.14 W/kg 0.97 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone X is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
22 (78.6%)
6 (21.4%)
Total votes: 28

Related comparisons

1. Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Redmi Note 9
2. Redmi Note 9S vs Redmi Note 9
3. Poco X3 NFC vs Redmi Note 9
4. Redmi Note 8 vs Redmi Note 9
5. Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Redmi Note 9
6. iPhone 11 vs iPhone X
7. iPhone XS vs iPhone X
8. Galaxy A71 vs iPhone X
9. Galaxy S20 vs iPhone X
10. Huawei P40 vs iPhone X

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish