Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 9 vs iPhone XR – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Apple iPhone XR

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
VS
Эпл Айфон XR
Apple iPhone XR

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
  • Comes with 2078 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 2942 mAh
  • Shows 60% longer battery life (125 vs 78 hours)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.43 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
  • 21% higher pixel density (395 vs 326 PPI)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (417K versus 200K)
  • Delivers 49% higher maximum brightness (692 against 464 nits)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A12 Bionic
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 9
vs
iPhone XR

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 79%
Display tests
RGB color space 97.7% 100%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 32.2 ms 32.8 ms
Contrast 4608:1 1920:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 9
464 nits
iPhone XR +49%
692 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Green White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 9 +6%
83.5%
iPhone XR
79%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 and Apple iPhone XR in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 1000 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 9
370
iPhone XR +196%
1095
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 9
1296
iPhone XR +71%
2215
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 9
200089
iPhone XR +109%
417232

Software

Operating system Android 10 iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM MIUI 12 -
OS size 16.5 GB 11.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 2942 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:43 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 9 +38%
18:00 hr
iPhone XR
13:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 9 +20%
18:09 hr
iPhone XR
15:08 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 9 +130%
34:52 hr
iPhone XR
15:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.2
Focal length 29 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 20
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 9 +6%
91.8 dB
iPhone XR
86.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced April 2020 September 2018
Release date June 2020 October 2018
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 812 USD
SAR (head) 0.8 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.14 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone XR is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
13 (56.5%)
10 (43.5%)
Total votes: 23

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Note 9
2. Xiaomi Mi 9 and Redmi Note 9
3. Samsung Galaxy M31 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
4. Oppo Realme 6 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
5. Oppo Realme 6 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
6. Samsung Galaxy S10e and Apple iPhone XR
7. Xiaomi Mi 9 and Apple iPhone XR
8. Huawei P30 and Apple iPhone XR
9. Samsung Galaxy S9 and Apple iPhone XR
10. Apple iPhone X and iPhone XR

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish