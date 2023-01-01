Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Google Pixel 6a
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Google Pixel 6a, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
- Shows 11% longer battery life (35:35 vs 32:11 hours)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Has a 0.43 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 610 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 4410 mAh
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Reverse charging feature
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6a
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (669K versus 249K)
- Delivers 88% higher peak brightness (876 against 467 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Optical image stabilization
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – Google Tensor
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
49
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
59
72
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
24
58
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
19
62
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
74
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
68
80
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|6.53 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|429 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|1100 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.5%
|83%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|97.7%
|96.9%
|PWM
|Not detected
|240 Hz
|Response time
|32.2 ms
|3 ms
|Contrast
|4608:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
|152.2 mm (5.99 inches)
|Width
|77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
|71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|199 g (7.02 oz)
|178 g (6.28 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP67
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Gray, Green
|White, Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85
|Google Tensor
|Max clock
|2000 MHz
|2800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|848 MHz
|FLOPS
|~96 GFLOPS
|~2170.9 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
373
Pixel 6a +183%
1055
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1315
Pixel 6a +120%
2896
|CPU
|70992
|176343
|GPU
|58131
|266794
|Memory
|36905
|87532
|UX
|83025
|136295
|Total score
|249670
|669148
|Max surface temperature
|39.2 °C
|41.4 °C
|Stability
|-
|56%
|Graphics test
|-
|37 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|6194
|Web score
|-
|6176
|Video editing
|-
|5805
|Photo editing
|-
|17969
|Data manipulation
|-
|9423
|Writing score
|-
|15433
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|3, 4, 6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|Stock Android
|OS size
|16.5 GB
|14.3 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5020 mAh
|4410 mAh
|Max charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 40 min)
|Yes (42% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|1:51 hr
|Web browsing
|12:34 hr
|10:54 hr
|Watching video
|14:56 hr
|16:44 hr
|Gaming
|05:48 hr
|06:05 hr
|Standby
|120 hr
|91 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|114°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 6a from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|3840 x 2160
|Aperture
|f/2.3
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|29 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
133
Video quality
126
Generic camera score
122
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2020
|May 2022
|Release date
|June 2020
|June 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.8 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.14 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|-
|Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6a is definitely a better buy.
