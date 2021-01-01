Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 9 vs Honor 8X – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Huawei Honor 8X

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
VS
Huawei Honor 8X

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 8X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
  • Comes with 1270 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 3750 mAh
  • Shows 30% longer battery life (125 vs 96 hours)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (200K versus 164K)
  • Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (464 against 424 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8X
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Weighs 24 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 9
vs
Honor 8X

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 83.5% 84%
Display tests
RGB color space 97.7% 99.5%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 32.2 ms 39.6 ms
Contrast 4608:1 880:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 9 +9%
464 nits
Honor 8X
424 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Green Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Redmi Note 9
83.5%
Honor 8X +1%
84%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 and Huawei Honor 8X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G51
GPU clock 1000 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 9 +12%
370
Honor 8X
329
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 9
1296
Honor 8X +3%
1335
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 9 +21%
200089
Honor 8X
164872

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 9
OS size 16.5 GB 17 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) No
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 9 +60%
18:00 hr
Honor 8X
11:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 9 +49%
18:09 hr
Honor 8X
12:13 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 9 +7%
34:52 hr
Honor 8X
32:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 5160 x 3872
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (20 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 2 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.3 f/2
Focal length 29 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 9 +9%
91.8 dB
Honor 8X
84.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2020 September 2018
Release date June 2020 October 2018
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 0.8 W/kg 0.81 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.14 W/kg 1.02 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
24 (60%)
16 (40%)
Total votes: 40

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
