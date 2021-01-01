Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 9 vs Honor 9 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Huawei Honor 9

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 9
VS
Хуавей Хонор 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Huawei Honor 9

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 9, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 960 and came out 35 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
  • Has a 1.43 inches larger screen size
  • Comes with 1820 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 3200 mAh
  • Shows 62% longer battery life (125 vs 77 hours)
  • Thinner bezels – 13.26% more screen real estate
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • The phone is 2-years and 11-months newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G85
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (519 against 462 nits)
  • Weighs 44 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.3 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 9
vs
Honor 9

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 5.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 395 ppi 428 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 70.24%
Display tests
RGB color space 97.7% -
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 32.2 ms 32.8 ms
Contrast 4608:1 1310:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 9
462 nits
Honor 9 +12%
519 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 147.3 mm (5.8 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 155 gramm (5.47 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Green Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 9 +19%
83.5%
Honor 9
70.24%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 and Huawei Honor 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 HiSilicon Kirin 960
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G71 MP8
GPU clock 1000 MHz 1037 MHz
FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS ~282 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Note 9
n/a
Honor 9
143670
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 9 +3%
204444
Honor 9
198567
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 9.1
OS size 16.5 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 3200 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 9 +60%
18:00 hr
Honor 9
11:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 9 +93%
18:09 hr
Honor 9
9:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 9 +64%
34:52 hr
Honor 9
21:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 5160 x 3872
Zoom Digital Digital (lossless), 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Monochrome lens - - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.0
Focal length 29 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 9 +8%
92.4 dB
Honor 9
85.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2020 June 2017
Release date June 2020 July 2017
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 0.8 W/kg 1.26 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.14 W/kg 1.26 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
6 (66.7%)
3 (33.3%)
Total votes: 9

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Xiaomi Mi A3
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Samsung Galaxy A51
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Samsung Galaxy A21s
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Xiaomi Mi 9
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Samsung Galaxy M31
6. Huawei Honor 9 vs Huawei P30 Lite
7. Huawei Honor 9 vs Huawei Honor 20
8. Huawei Honor 9 vs Huawei Honor 9X
9. Huawei Honor 9 vs Huawei Honor 9 Lite
10. Huawei Honor 9 vs Huawei Honor 9A

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish