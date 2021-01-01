Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Huawei Honor Note 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.