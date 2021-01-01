Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Huawei P20 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Huawei P20 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
- Shows 40% longer battery life (125 vs 89 hours)
- Comes with 1020 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 4000 mAh
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Has a 0.43 inch larger screen size
- The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Reverse charging feature
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Pro
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (583 against 464 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- 27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (254K versus 200K)
- Stereo speakers
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
65
65
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
41
47
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
89
72
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
61
70
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
63
64
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|6.53 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2240 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|18.7:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|408 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|83.5%
|82%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|97.7%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|238 Hz
|Response time
|32.2 ms
|4 ms
|Contrast
|4608:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
|155 mm (6.1 inches)
|Width
|77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
|73 mm (2.87 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|199 gramm (7.02 oz)
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP67
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Gray, Green
|Black, Gold, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85
|HiSilicon Kirin 970
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2360 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Mali G72 MP12
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|767 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54 GFLOPS
|~347 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 9 +6%
370
348
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1296
P20 Pro +7%
1389
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
200089
P20 Pro +27%
254079
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Smartphone Scores (228th and 188th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|EMUI 10
|OS size
|16.5 GB
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5020 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 40 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 9 +26%
18:00 hr
14:30 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 9 +38%
18:09 hr
13:14 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 9 +68%
34:52 hr
20:56 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|40 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|7360 x 4912
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.74", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Huawei P20 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|5632 x 4224
|Aperture
|f/2.3
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|29 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
114
Video quality
98
Generic camera score
109
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2020
|March 2018
|Release date
|June 2020
|April 2018
|Launch price
|~ 212 USD
|~ 687 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.8 W/kg
|0.73 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.14 W/kg
|1.22 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P20 Pro. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9.
