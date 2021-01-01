Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Huawei P20 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.