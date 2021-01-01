Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 9 vs M6 Note – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Meizu M6 Note

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 9
VS
Мейзу М6 Ноте
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Meizu M6 Note

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Meizu M6 Note, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and came out 33 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
  • Has a 1.03 inches larger screen size
  • Comes with 1020 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 4000 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Thinner bezels – 12.5% more screen real estate
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 7.3
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 2-years and 9-months newer
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Meizu M6 Note
  • Weighs 26 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 9
vs
M6 Note

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 395 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 71%
Display tests
RGB color space 97.7% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 32.2 ms -
Contrast 4608:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 9 +5%
462 nits
M6 Note
442 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 154.6 mm (6.09 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Green Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 9 +18%
83.5%
M6 Note
71%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 and Meizu M6 Note in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 506
GPU clock 1000 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 2133 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 16, 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Note 9
n/a
M6 Note
76101
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 9
204444
M6 Note
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 7.3
ROM MIUI 12 Flyme 7
OS size 16.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 24 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes, mCharge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:33 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 9
18:00 hr
M6 Note
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 9
18:09 hr
M6 Note
n/a
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 9
34:52 hr
M6 Note
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX362 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.0
Focal length 29 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 9
92.4 dB
M6 Note
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2020 August 2017
Release date June 2020 December 2017
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 0.8 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.14 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
3. Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
6. Meizu Note 9 vs Meizu M6 Note
7. Meizu M6 vs Meizu M6 Note

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish