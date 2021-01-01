Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs OnePlus 8
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the OnePlus 8, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
- Comes with 720 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 4300 mAh
- Shows 16% longer battery life (125 vs 108 hours)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Reverse charging feature
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8
- 2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (572K versus 204K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Delivers 73% higher maximum brightness (797 against 462 nits)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 865
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
64
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
40
90
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
58
74
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
91
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
61
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.53 inches
|6.55 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.5%
|88.7%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|97.7%
|97.7%
|PWM
|Not detected
|373 Hz
|Response time
|32.2 ms
|2.8 ms
|Contrast
|4608:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
|160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
|Width
|77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
|72.9 mm (2.87 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|199 gramm (7.02 oz)
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Gray, Green
|Black, Silver, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Adreno 650
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|587 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54 GFLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
369
OnePlus 8 +144%
900
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1296
OnePlus 8 +157%
3336
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
204444
OnePlus 8 +180%
572200
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|OxygenOS 10.0
|OS size
|16.5 GB
|23 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5020 mAh
|4300 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 40 min)
|Yes (50% in 22 min)
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|0:52 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 9 +27%
18:00 hr
14:22 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:09 hr
OnePlus 8 +8%
19:45 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 9 +21%
34:52 hr
28:45 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (25th and 72nd place)
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.3
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|29 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/3"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2020
|April 2020
|Release date
|June 2020
|April 2020
|Launch price
|~ 212 USD
|~ 512 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.8 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.14 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 8 is definitely a better buy.
