Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs OnePlus Nord
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the OnePlus Nord, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
- Shows 25% longer battery life (125 vs 100 hours)
- Comes with 905 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 4115 mAh
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Reverse charging feature
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- 58% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (315K versus 200K)
- Delivers 62% higher maximum brightness (753 against 464 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Optical image stabilization
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 765G
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
66
84
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
41
60
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
89
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
61
71
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
64
72
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.53 inches
|6.44 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|408 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|83.5%
|86.7%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|97.7%
|100%
|PWM
|Not detected
|367 Hz
|Response time
|32.2 ms
|6.5 ms
|Contrast
|4608:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
|158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
|Width
|77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
|73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|199 gramm (7.02 oz)
|184 gramm (6.49 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Gray, Green
|Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Adreno 620
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54 GFLOPS
|~582 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
370
OnePlus Nord +62%
599
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1296
OnePlus Nord +48%
1923
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
200089
OnePlus Nord +58%
315384
AnTuTu Benchmark Smartphone Scores (228th and 135th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 10
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|OxygenOS 10.5.4
|OS size
|16.5 GB
|22 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5020 mAh
|4115 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 40 min)
|Yes (70% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|0:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 9 +36%
18:00 hr
13:22 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:09 hr
18:15 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 9 +38%
34:52 hr
25:05 hr
Smartphones With Long Battery Life (15th and 78th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of OnePlus Nord from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.3
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|29 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
117
Video quality
92
Generic camera score
108
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2020
|July 2020
|Release date
|June 2020
|September 2020
|Launch price
|~ 212 USD
|~ 450 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.8 W/kg
|0.9 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.14 W/kg
|1.27 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord is definitely a better buy.
