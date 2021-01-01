Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Oppo A74
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Oppo A74, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
- 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (207K versus 181K)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Reverse charging feature
- 19% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 363 and 305 points
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo A74
- Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
- Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (604 against 464 nits)
- The phone is 1-year newer
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
- Weighs 24 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
64
74
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
40
41
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
79
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
58
55
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
60
63
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.53 inches
|6.43 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.5%
|84.4%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|97.7%
|100%
|PWM
|Not detected
|240 Hz
|Response time
|32.2 ms
|4.4 ms
|Contrast
|4608:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
|160.3 mm (6.31 inches)
|Width
|77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
|73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|199 gramm (7.02 oz)
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IPX4
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Gray, Green
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54 GFLOPS
|~272 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1804 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 9 +19%
363
305
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1294
Oppo A74 +8%
1393
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 9 +14%
207027
181154
AnTuTu 9 Smartphone Scores (126th and 139th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|ColorOS 11.1
|OS size
|16.5 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5020 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 40 min)
|Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (54% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
18:00 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:09 hr
Talk (3G)
34:52 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4624 x 3468
|Aperture
|f/2.3
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|29 mm
|27 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|13
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2020
|April 2021
|Release date
|June 2020
|April 2021
|Launch price
|~ 212 USD
|~ 250 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.8 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.14 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, software, and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo A74. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9.
