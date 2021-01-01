Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 9 vs Oppo A74 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Oppo A74

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 9
VS
Оппо А74
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Oppo A74

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Oppo A74, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
  • 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (207K versus 181K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 19% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 363 and 305 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo A74
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (604 against 464 nits)
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • Weighs 24 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 9
vs
Oppo A74

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.53 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 84.4%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.7% 100%
PWM Not detected 240 Hz
Response time 32.2 ms 4.4 ms
Contrast 4608:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 9
464 nits
Oppo A74 +30%
604 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 160.3 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Green Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 9
83.5%
Oppo A74 +1%
84.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 and Oppo A74 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 610
GPU clock 1000 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1804 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 9 +19%
363
Oppo A74
305
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 9
1294
Oppo A74 +8%
1393
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 9 +14%
207027
Oppo A74
181154
AnTuTu 9 Smartphone Scores (126th and 139th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 ColorOS 11.1
OS size 16.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 9
18:00 hr
Oppo A74
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 9
18:09 hr
Oppo A74
n/a
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 9
34:52 hr
Oppo A74
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4624 x 3468
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.4
Focal length 29 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 9 +3%
92.4 dB
Oppo A74
89.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2020 April 2021
Release date June 2020 April 2021
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.8 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.14 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo A74. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

