Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 9 vs A94 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Oppo A94 5G

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 9
VS
Оппо А94 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Oppo A94 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Oppo A94 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
  • Comes with 710 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 4310 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo A94 5G
  • 59% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (319K versus 200K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • Weighs 26 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 9
vs
A94 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.53 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 84.9%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.7% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 32.2 ms -
Contrast 4608:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 9 +3%
460 nits
A94 5G
445 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 160.1 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Green Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 9
83.5%
A94 5G +2%
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 and Oppo A94 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G57 MC3
GPU clock 1000 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 9
1286
A94 5G
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 9
200282
A94 5G +59%
319389

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 ColorOS 11.1
OS size 16.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 4310 mAh
Charge power 18 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:30 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 9
18:00 hr
A94 5G
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 9
18:09 hr
A94 5G
n/a
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 9
34:52 hr
A94 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.4
Focal length 29 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.09"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes -
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 9
92.4 dB
A94 5G
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2020 April 2021
Release date June 2020 May 2021
Launch price ~ 212 USD -
SAR (head) 0.8 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.14 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo A94 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Note 9
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S and Note 9
3. Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC and Redmi Note 9
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and Note 9
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro and Note 9
6. Samsung Galaxy A71 and Oppo A94 5G
7. Oppo Realme 7 and A94 5G
8. Oppo A93 and A94 5G
9. Vivo Y31 and Oppo A94 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish